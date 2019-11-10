Blackpink Becomes First K-pop Group to Hit 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Blackpink has become the first K-pop group to garner one billion views on YouTube with their 2018 music video for the song "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."
The group's agency, YG Entertainment, said on Monday that the music video surpassed the milestone in the afternoon, nearly 17 months after it was released last June.
PSY was the first K-pop solo act to reach the one billion view threshold for his song "Gangnam Style" released in 2012, but Blackpink is the first K-pop group to reach the milestone.
The music video for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," from the mini-album "Square Up," surpassed ten million views on YouTube just six hours after its release. It reached 900 million views on July 30.