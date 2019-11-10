Blackpink Becomes First K-pop Group to Hit 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Photo : YONHAP News

Blackpink has become the first K-pop group to garner one billion views on YouTube with their 2018 music video for the song "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."The group's agency, YG Entertainment, said on Monday that the music video surpassed the milestone in the afternoon, nearly 17 months after it was released last June.PSY was the first K-pop solo act to reach the one billion view threshold for his song "Gangnam Style" released in 2012, but Blackpink is the first K-pop group to reach the milestone.The music video for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," from the mini-album "Square Up," surpassed ten million views on YouTube just six hours after its release. It reached 900 million views on July 30.