'Trump Has Will to Implement Singapore Summit Agreement'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department reportedly said on Monday that President Donald Trump has a clear will to implement his agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after their Singapore summit last year.Radio Free Asia reported that the department issued the position when asked to comment on South Korean presidential national security adviser Chung Eui-yong's recent remark that the U.S. is trying "very hard" to convince North Korea to restart nuclear talks.The State Department spokesperson's office reportedly said that Trump has a will to advance the Singapore summit agreement, establish new U.S.-North Korea relations and build a lasting and robust peace regime on a completely denuclearized Korean Peninsula.Meanwhile, Mark Fitzpatrick, a former deputy assistance secretary for non-proliferation at the State Department, said that North Korea is trying to induce more concessions from Washington by setting a year-end deadline for negotiations.