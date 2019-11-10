Foreign Ministry Denies Japan's Claim that it Agreed to Avoid 'Sex Slave' Term

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry has denied Japan's claim that Seoul agreed not to use the expression "sex slaves" to refer to Korean women forced into wartime sexual servitude in a 2015 bilateral deal that sought to settle the issue between the two countries.In its Diplomatic Bluebook for this year, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the expression "sex slaves" should not be used to refer to the so-called comfort women, claiming that South Korea acknowledged such a position in the December 2015 agreement.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that this is not true, however, explaining that South Korea only agreed that the government would use "Japanese military comfort women" as its official term to refer to the victims.A 2017 report by a task force reviewing the "comfort women" agreement signed during the Park Geun-hye administration also noted that while Japan wanted South Korea not to use the term "sex slaves," South Korea denied the request as it is an internationally used expression.While South Korea did not promise to avoid the term "sex slaves," the report pointed out that it left room for Japan to intervene by agreeing to use "Japanese military comfort women" as an official term of the government.