Aircraft Takeoff and Landing to be Restricted for College Entrance Exam

Photo : YONHAP News

All non-emergency aircraft will be banned from landing or taking off during a 35-minute period on Thursday afternoon while some 549-thousand test-takers across the nation sit for the College Scholastic Ability Test, South Korea's standardized college entrance exam.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday that such restrictions will be put in place across the country during the exam’s English listening comprehension section between 1:05 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.Airborne aircraft during the 35-minute period must be on standby more than three kilometers from the ground on orders from control towers. Emergency aircraft, however, will not be restricted.The ministry estimates that operation restrictions will affect 118 domestic and 40 international flights.