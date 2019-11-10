Pres. Moon: Special ASEAN Summit in Busan Opportunity to Boost Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held a Cabinet meeting in Busan on Tuesday to draw attention to an upcoming special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) that will be held in the coastal city later this month.Moon stressed that his "New Southern Policy," intended to strengthen and broaden partnerships with ASEAN and South Asia, is key to South Korea’s national development.He underlined the need to turn the summit into an opportunity to substantially boost cooperation with ASEAN to realize mutual growth based on solid bilateral trust.Moon said the upcoming special summit and a summit between South Korea and Mekong River basin countries are interim outcomes of the "New Southern Policy," which the government has actively pursued during the past two-and-a-half years.Tuesday marked only the third time that Moon has chaired a Cabinet meeting outside the presidential office.The ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-South Korea Summit will take place from November 25 to 27.