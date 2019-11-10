Amnesty Int'l Urges Japan to Provide Compensation to Sex Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Amnesty International's South Korea office has urged Japan to compensate Korean women who were forced to provide sexual services to Imperial Japanese armed forces during World War Two.In a statement submitted to the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, the local office of the international body said the court must recognize the victims' right to reparations.The move comes as a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday for a suit filed by eleven sex slavery victims and five bereaved family members against the Japanese government in December 2016, seeking damages.In the statement, Amnesty International said the request for reparations by wartime sex slaves must be treated the same as requests made by victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.The organization said that when it ruled in favor of forced labor victims last year, the South Korean Supreme Court argued that such claims were not invalidated by the 1965 accord normalizing bilateral relations between Seoul and Tokyo.