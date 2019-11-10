Rival Parties Agree to Pass over 100 Non-Contentious Bills on Nov. 19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s rival political parties have agreed to hold a plenary parliamentary session next week to pass pending bills aimed to improve the public livelihood.The agreement was made on Tuesday during a meeting of the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.Under the agreement, the three parties will convene an afternoon session on Tuesday of next week and pass a total of 120 non-contentious bills.The three sides also agreed to speed up deliberation on three bills designed to boost big data-related industries, raising expectations that the bills will also be put to a vote next Tuesday.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, who presided over the floor leaders’ meeting, said he will refer fast tracked bills on political and judiciary reform to a plenary session after December third.