Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.79%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 16-point-83 points, or point-79 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-140-point-92.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining three-point-77 points, or point-57 percent, to close at 665-point-14.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-160-point-eight won.