Yomiuri: S. Korea, Japan to Hold Defense Ministers' Talks on Sun.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will reportedly hold defense ministers' talks before a military intelligence-sharing deal between the two neighboring countries is set to expire next week.The Yomiuri Shimbun on Tuesday quoted a Japanese government official as saying that Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono plan to sit down in Thailand on Sunday, a day before a regional defense ministers’ meeting is held in Bangkok.The Japanese daily said the issue of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, which is scheduled to terminate on November 22, will be discussed by Seoul, Tokyo and Washington, adding the defense ministers of Japan and the U.S. will meet on November 18.The Yomiuri report came a day after Japan-based Kyodo News said arrangements to hold a Seoul-Tokyo defense chiefs’ meeting were being finalized. Kyodo projected that Taro will deliver Tokyo’s demand to Jeong that Seoul withdraw its decision not to renew the three-year-old GSOMIA.The meeting, if realized, will be the first between defense chiefs from Seoul and Tokyo since October last year.