Seoul, UN to Co-Host Disarmament, Nonproliferation Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

An international conference on disarmament and nonproliferation co-hosted by the United Nations is set to be held in Seoul.According to South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, the two-day workshop, which starts on Wednesday, will assess preparations for next year’s conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons(NPT). They will also discuss measures to reactivate the assessment process on the treaty and issues regarding the Korean Peninsula.South Korea’s Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs, Kang Jeong-sik, will preside over the Seoul meetings alongside Thomas Markram, deputy to the UN high representative for disarmament affairs.Around 60 other government and UN representatives from around the world as well as international experts are also scheduled to attend.South Korea began hosting the annual gathering in 2001 to mark the 10th anniversary of the country joining the UN.