S. Korea Steps up Bid to Host 2030 World Expo in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is stepping up its bid to host the country’s first World Expo in 2030.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday reported related plans to a Cabinet meeting, including launching a task force this month that will be tasked with bringing the expo to Busan.The ministry also underlined creativity in drafting bidding plans, as well as reasonable funding schemes and plans on the post-event usage of the venue.If the bid succeeds, the 2030 World Expo will be held at Busan North Port between May and November of 2030. The country projects it will attract over 50 million visitors to the southern port city.South Korea has held smaller expos including the Specialized Expo in Daejeon in 1993, but not the registered World Expo which is only held once every five years. Only eleven countries, including three in Asia, have ever hosted the World Expo.