PM Expects Regulation-Free Zones to Boost Local Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon had insisted that, once regulation-free special zones take shape in the country, companies will start to gather in those areas, paving the way for regionally distinctive industries.Lee made the remark on Tuesday during a related committee meeting on the special zones held at the Sejong Government Complex.He said if seven more zones are designated, nearly all cities and provinces outside the capital region will be home to a regulation-free special district.These zones were created to facilitate the fostering of new growth sectors outside the Seoul metropolitan area.The committee in charge on Tuesday named seven more regulation-free special zones in South Korea.