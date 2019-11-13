S. Korea Adds 419,000 Jobs in October

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added more than 300-thousand jobs for the third consecutive month in October.According to the data by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people reached 27-point-five million last month, up 419-thousand from a year ago.The number of added jobs posted over 300-thousand for three straight months, although it did not reach the 452-thousand mark posted in August.The employment rate for people aged 15 or older rose by point-five percentage points on-year to 61-point-seven percent, a 23-year high for any October.The unemployment rate decreased point-five percentage points on-year to three percent, with the number of jobless individuals dropping by 108-thousand to 864-thousand.