Trump Touts Revised Trade Deal with S. Korea as Achievement

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has again touted the renegotiated U.S.-South Korea free trade agreement(FTA) as a signature trade achievement of his administration.Trump said on Tuesday in a speech at the non-profit Economic Club of New York that the revised FTA, which took effect early this year, doubled the number of American cars that can be sold in South Korea under U.S. standards and extended American tariffs on Korean pickup trucks by another 20 years to 2041.Trump said the deal from the previous Barack Obama administration was projected by it to add 250-thousand jobs, claiming that those jobs went to South Korea, not to the United States.He added that the original FTA was a "terrible agreement," and that he renegotiated it to restore American jobs and boost the U.S. auto industry.Trump has previously lambasted the Obama administration over the Korea-U.S. FTA, which went into effect in 2012 during Obama's first term in office.