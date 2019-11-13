Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.86%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 18-point-47 points, or point-86 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-122-point-45.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-29 points, or point-49 percent, to close at 661-point-85.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-167-point-eight won.