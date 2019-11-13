Mongolian Court Chief Slapped with Fine in Korean Air Sexual Assault Case

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean prosecutors have slapped a seven-million won, or roughly six-thousand dollar, fine against the chief justice of Mongolia's Constitutional Court for sexually assaulting a Korean flight attendant.The Incheon District Prosecutors' Office said on Wednesday that it filed a summary indictment against Justice Dorj Odbayar, opting not to seek a formal trial.The prosecution also lifted a travel ban on the 52-year-old court official.He is accused of groping the backside of a female attendant on a Korean Air flight from Ulaanbaatar to Incheon last month.Odbayar reportedly said although he doesn’t remember the incident because he was under the influence of alcohol, the harassment may have occurred if the victim is making such claims.