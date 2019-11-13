S. Korea Launches National Committee for UN-Habitat

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has launched a national committee to help realize a UN mission to improve human settlements and sustainable urban development.The launching ceremony for the Korean National Committee for UN-Habitat in Seoul was held on Wednesday with the attendance of National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae and others.UN member states are working together with UN-Habitat, an organization tasked with overseeing policies on youth and urban development around the world, but South Korea has become the first country to set up a national committee dedicated to the mission.The committee’s head, Park Soo-hyun, vowed in a speech that the agency will try to address social problems stemming from rapid urbanization and provide opportunities for young people in the country.