Prime Minister Lee Underscores Innovation for Economic Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says innovation will remain a key growth engine for the South Korean economy, as it has always been.In a speech at an event in Seoul on Wednesday, Lee pointed out that 90 percent of countries around the world are sinking together, and that South Korea is not the only one reeling from economic difficulties.However, he stressed the need to proactively jump on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, citing specific challenges Korea is facing such as the trade war between its two biggest trade partners, the United States and China, as well as Japan’s export curbs.The prime minister said the complexity of these economic issues require complex solutions, but in any case it's clear the essential solution is quality innovation.