LKP: Majority S. Koreans Oppose Voluntary Military System

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) claims that a majority of the South Korean public are opposed to the introduction of a volunteer military system.The Yeouido Institute, a think tank affiliated with the conservative party, announced on Wednesday the results of a public poll regarding the system, which the ruling Democratic Party is considering as among its possible key pledges for the upcoming general elections.According to the survey, over 53 percent of the respondents were against the system, while nearly 39 percent percent were in favor.When asked whether a voluntary system would weaken national security, almost 44 percent agreed as opposed to around 23 percent who disagreed. Over 30 percent said it would not bring significant change to the country’s security.The LKP noted that a total of one-thousand-332 adults across the country were asked to respond to the survey on Monday, adding that it had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-69 percentage points.