Prosecution Seeks 7 Year Prison Sentence for Jung Joon-young

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is seeking seven years in prison for former singer Jung Joon-young on charges of rape and secretly filming and sharing sexually explicit videos.In the final hearing for the case held at the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday, the prosecution also called for a five-year prison term for Choi Jong-hoon, another former celebrity who was indicted as one of Jung’s accomplices.The two are suspected of raping a woman together several times in 2016 when she was intoxicated.They are also accused of posting videos showing them having sexual relations with other women on social media and sharing the materials with other people in 2015.