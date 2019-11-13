Prosecution to Summon Ex-Justice Minister over Wife's Alleged Financial Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has reportedly secured evidence to prove allegations that Chung Kyung-shim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, violated the law on real-name financial transactions.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office is believed to have recovered IP addresses that were allegedly accessed by Chung for stock transactions under borrowed names between July fourth of 2017 and September 30 of this year.Prosecutors claim the IP addresses corroborate suspicions that Chung made nearly 800 securities transactions using six bank accounts created under the names of her brother and two other acquaintances.Since the alleged crimes took place while Cho was working as a senior presidential secretary, the prosecution suspects the former minister may have violated the public service ethics act and plans to summon him as early as this week to look into his possible involvement.