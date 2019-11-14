College Entrance Exam Begins Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

The annual College Scholastic Ability Test is being held at one-thousand-185 test sites across the nation on Thursday, amid cold weather advisories issued for parts of the nation.Some 548-thousand people applied to sit for this year’s college entrance exam, which began with a Korean language test at 8:40 a.m. It will be followed by math, English, Korean history and science portions. The fifth and final foreign language exam will end at 5:40 p.m.Test results are scheduled to come out on December fourth.As in previous years, government offices and companies pushed back the start of the work day by an hour from nine to 10 a.m. to help alleviate traffic during the morning rush hour. The nation's stock markets will also begin and close trading an hour later, operating from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Planes are banned from taking off or landing during the listening section of the English exam, which will last for 35 minutes beginning at 1:05 p.m.