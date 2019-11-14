US Reaffirms Trump's Commitment to Singapore Agreement after N. Korea Warning

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that President Donald Trump remains committed to making progress toward the agreement reached in last year's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A State Department spokesperson issued the statement on Wednesday when asked to comment on North Korea's latest warning that it may retaliate if the U.S. and South Korea proceed with planned military drills.Pyongyang said it had taken measures to calm Washington's concerns but that the United States had failed to reciprocate, leaving it with a "feeling of betrayal."Regarding the North Korean statement, the spokesperson made no comment on the military exercises but mentioned the agreement reached between Kim and Trump at their first summit in Singapore in June 2018.The spokesperson said Trump remains committed to making progress toward the Singapore commitments of transformed relations, lasting peace and complete denuclearization.