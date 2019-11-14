S. Korean, US JCS Chairs to Hold Talks in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Military chiefs of South Korea and the United States will hold annual talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss security and alliance issues.According to officials, Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chair Park Han-ki and his U.S. counterpart Mark Milley are scheduled to hold the 44th Military Committee Meeting(MCM) at JCS headquarters in Seoul.The JCS said the two sides plan to assess the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia and discuss their joint defense posture.The military chiefs will also review the results of the initial operational capability test, which was conducted by the allies in August to verify whether Seoul is on course to meet the conditions for the transfer of wartime operational control.The results of the MCM meeting will be reported on Friday at the Security Consultative Meeting, where the defense ministers of the two countries will convene for annual talks.