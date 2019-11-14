Moon Orders 'All Possible Means' to Retrieve Bodies from Helicopter Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday ordered officials to mobilize all available resources to find those missing from a recent helicopter crash in the East Sea.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said that Moon ordered officials to step up search efforts to swiftly recover three people that remain missing after the chopper they were riding went down near the Dokdo islets on Oct. 31.Ko said the president issued the order after receiving confirmation that a fourth body found on Tuesday had been confirmed to be that of a firefighter aboard the aircraft.The spokesperson said Moon also conveyed his deepest condolences to the victims and their families.Three people remain unaccounted for after their helicopter with seven people aboard fell into waters near Dokdo shortly after taking off from the islets.