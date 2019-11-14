Gov't to Mobilize Substitute Workers as Railway Workers Set to Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to implement emergency transport measures as unionized railway workers are set to launch a general strike next Wednesday for an indefinite period.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Thursday that it will mobilize substitute workers, including military staff and non-union workers, to operate Korea Railroad Corporation's(KORAIL) high-speed KTX and commuter trains.The ministry will also mobilize alternative means of transportation such as buses in consultation with relevant entities.It plans to maintain the operation rate for commuter trains at 82 percent, while those for the KTX trains and cargo trains are forecast to be at 69 percent and 31 percent, respectively.SRT bullet trains, whose workers won't be on strike, will sell standing room-only tickets for the duration of the strike.