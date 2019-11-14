Cho Kuk Summoned for Questioning by Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Thursday summoned former Justice Minister Cho Kuk to determine the extent he is connected to improprieties allegedly carried out by his wife, Chung Kyung-shim.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office summoned Cho early Thursday, grilling him over diverse allegations.His summoning comes a month after he resigned from the minister job and nearly three months since the prosecution launched an investigation on August 27.Prosecutors hope to determine if Cho is involved in the 15 criminal charges levied against Chung, who was arrested last month. This includes whether he was aware that his wife purchased shares of WFM, a listed lithium-ion battery firm, under a borrowed name.Allegations over a medical school scholarship offered to the couple's daughter are also at the center of questioning since the prosecution believes it may be considered a bribe.The prosecution also seeks to uncover whether Cho was involved in the issuance of false internship certificates for the couple's children by the Seoul National University Center for Public Interest and Human Rights Law.