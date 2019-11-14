S. Korea, Japan Coordinating a Defense Ministers' Meeting Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan are working to hold a bilateral defense ministers' meeting early next week that could provide a breakthrough in improving Seoul-Tokyo ties.According to the Defense Ministry on Thursday, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo will be attending the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) slated for November 17 to 19 in Bangkok.South Korea is coordinating with Japan to arrange a bilateral talk between Jeong and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono, who will also participate in the ADMM-Plus.The ministry explained that it is coordinating bilateral talks with participating countries at the conference, including the U.S., China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and New Zealand, as well as a trilateral meeting between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.Among the topics to be discussed at the possible Seoul-Tokyo ministers' meeting as well as the trilateral meeting between the two and the U.S. include the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA).Following Japan's imposition of export curbs on South Korea on July fourth, Seoul decided to pull out of GSOMIA, a military intel-sharing pact it has had with Tokyo for three years.The U.S. has been pressuring South Korea to reverse its decision before the pact expires November 22.