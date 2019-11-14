Foreign Minister Kang Aiming to Visit US Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is reportedly planning to visit the U.S. next week.Diplomatic sources said Thursday that the government is seeking to have Kang head to the U.S. next week as there is a need to discuss with senior U.S. officials various issues concerning bilateral relations.Kang, if dispatched, is expected to focus on justifying Seoul's decision to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement with Tokyo and underline the government's position that the issue is disconnected from Seoul-Washington ties.The U.S. is pressuring South Korea to reverse its decision, and Kang's potential visit aims to minimize any negative ramifications that may manifest following the scheduled expiration of the intel-sharing pact on Nov. 22.The government is expected to announce details of Kang’s trip once arrangements are made for a meeting with her U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo.