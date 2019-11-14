KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.79%

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean financial markets opened and closed an hour later than usual on Thursday due to the national college entrance exam.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 16-point-78 points, or point-79 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-139-point-23.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining one-point-46 points, or point-22 percent, to close at 663-point-31.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-169-point-seven won.