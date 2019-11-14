KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.79%

South Korean financial markets opened and closed an hour later than usual on Thursday due to the national college entrance exam.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 16-point-78 points, or point-79 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-139-point-23.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining one-point-46 points, or point-22 percent, to close at 663-point-31.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-169-point-seven won.