International OECD Ranking in Public Trust in S. Korean Gov't Rises to 22nd

South Korea’s international standing in public trust in the government has improved for the second consecutive year.



According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) on Thursday, trust in government in South Korea this year stood at 39 percent, meaning nearly four in ten of the polled expressed confidence in the Moon Jae-in administration. With it, the country ranked 22nd out of 36 OECD members, ahead of Japan, France and the U.S., which ranked 24th, 25th and 30th, respectively.



Switzerland led the latest rankings with 85 percent trust in government, followed by Luxembourg at 76 percent and Denmark at 63 percent. The OECD average was 45 percent.



For the survey, World Gallup Poll, commissioned by the OECD, asked a thousand people in each country whether they trust their central governments.