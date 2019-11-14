N. Korea: US Proposed Resumption of Talks in December

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's top nuclear envoy said on Thursday that the United States has recently proposed resuming stalled nuclear talks with North Korea in December.In a statement released by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency, chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong-gil said that his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, recently proposed holding a meeting next month via a third country.Kim said that if a negotiated solution of issues is possible, North Korea is ready to meet with the U.S. at any place and any time.However, he stressed that his country has no interest in talks if the U.S. seeks to "appease" North Korea in order to pass the North's end-of-year deadline as it did during working-level talks in Sweden last month.The envoy then pressed the U.S. to put forth a "fundamental solution" to Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang before holding talks.He said that there is no possibility of resolving the current impasse if Washington seeks to discuss secondary issues, such as a formal declaration to end the Korean War and the establishment of a liaison office between the two countries.