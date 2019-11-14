Railway Workers to Launch Work-to-Rule Strike ahead of Full Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized railway workers are planning to launch a so-called work-to-rule strike on Friday ahead of a full general strike next Wednesday.The Korean Railway Workers' Union said that it will begin the strike from 9 a.m. Friday.The "work-to-rule" campaign will last until next Tuesday, and entails by-the-book maintenance and mechanical checks that may delay the departure and arrival time of trains at the Seoul and Yongsan train stations.The Korea Railroad Corporation said it is working to convince the union to minimize the scope of its "work-to-rule" strike.