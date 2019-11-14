Early Data Suggest CSAT Test Takers Numbered below 500,000 for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people who took this year's state-administered College Scholastic Aptitude Test(CSAT) fell below 500-thousand for the first time ever.According to tentative data by the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation(KICE) on Thursday, 490-thousand-552 people sat for the annual test during the Korean language portion, the first of five sections on the CSAT, down seven percent or 38-thousand from a year earlier.The number of test takers for the third section, English, came to 482-thousand, down more than eight percent on-year.Finalized exam data will be released on December fourth along with the test results. A KICE official said this year's number is expected to post below 500-thousand.If so, it would be the first time the figure fell below the half-million mark since 1993, when the CSAT was introduced nationwide.