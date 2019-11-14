UN Panel Adopts Resolution Condemning N. Korea Human Rights Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations committee on Thursday adopted a resolution condemning human rights violations in North Korea and calling for efforts to address the matter.The UN Third Committee of the General Assembly, which oversees humanitarian issues, passed the resolution by consensus without a vote for the 15th consecutive year. It is expected to pass the full General Assembly next month.The text, drafted by European Union(EU) member states, said the Assembly "condemns the long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights in and by North Korea, including those that may amount to crimes against humanity."It also encouraged the UN Security Council to "take appropriate action to ensure accountability" by considering referring the North Korean situation to the International Criminal Court and by considering further sanctions to target "those who appear to be most responsible for human rights violations," an apparent reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song denounced the resolution as false and politically fabricated, expressing "deep concern" that the EU and other "hostile forces" are promoting confrontation on the UN stage.