US Reaffirms Trump Committed to Singapore Summit Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that President Donald Trump remains committed to making progress toward the agreement reached in last year's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.An official at the State Department relayed the stance on Thursday when asked to comment on North Korea's latest statement that it is willing to engage in dialogue only if the U.S. presents a "fundamental solution" to resolve the nuclear impasse.The North issued the statement claiming that U.S. top nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun recently proposed fresh nuclear talks in December via a third country.The State Department official said Trump remains committed to making progress toward the Singapore commitments of transformed relations, lasting peace and complete denuclearization, but did not mention whether Biegun actually made the proposal to resume talks next month.The department issued a similar statement the previous day when asked to comment on the North's strong criticism of planned joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S.