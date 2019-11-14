S. Korea-US Defense Talks Under Way in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are holding annual defense ministers' talks on Friday in Seoul.Seoul's Defense Ministry said that Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper sat down for talks at 9 a.m. for the 51st annual Security Consultative Meeting(SCM).Senior defense and security officials from the two countries are taking part in the meeting, including Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chair Park Han-ki and his American counterpart Mark Milley.U.S. Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Phil Davidson and U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris are also attending the meeting.Key items for discussion include the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and the planned transfer of wartime operational control of South Korean forces from Washington to Seoul.The ministry said earlier that the two nations will also exchange views on security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan to deal with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, hinting at possible discussions on a military intelligence sharing pact between South Korea and Japan.