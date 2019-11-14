S. Korea Says Mt. Geumgang Issue Should be Resolved through Mutual Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry on Friday said that the issue of Mount Geumgang tourist facilities should be dealt with through mutual agreement between South Korea and North Korea.Ministry deputy spokesperson Kim Eun-han relayed the stance at a regular press briefing, explaining that establishing mutual agreement has been the government's consistent position.The remarks follow a North Korean state-media report on Friday claiming that Pyongyang had sent an ultimatum to Seoul on Monday that it will remove South Korean resort facilities from Mount Geumgang unless Seoul does so first.According to Kim, Pyongyang on Monday demanded an exchange of documents to negotiate removal of the facilities, claiming it to be their last ultimatum.South Korea, meanwhile, has insisted that a delegation should be allowed to visit Mount Geumgang, which lies on the east coast of the Korean Peninsula just north of the inter-Korean border, and examine the facilities.The ministry spokesperson said that the government will handle the matter in a calm manner, urging Pyongyang to respond positively to Seoul's position.