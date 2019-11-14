Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 1.07%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 22-point-95 points, or one-point-07 percent, on Friday. It ended the day at two-thousand-162-point-18.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-two points, or point-78 percent, to close at 668-point-51.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-166-point-six won.