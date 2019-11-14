Military Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Multilateral Cooperation

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki held a video-conference meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on Friday and discussed multilateral cooperation to enhance their readiness posture and ensure long term peace and security in Northeast Asia.During talks with the two generals, Mark Milley and Koji Yamazaki, Park stressed the importance of three-way cooperation for peace on the Korean Peninsula and stability in the region.Milley reportedly reaffirmed Washington's ironclad commitment to defend South Korea and Japan if the need arises, and to provide extended deterrence guaranteed by the full spectrum of U.S. military capabilities.Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said the three officials agreed to continuously work toward resolving pending security issues to promote regional peace and stability and to expand multilateral cooperation.They were joined by the head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Phil Davidson, U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Robert Abrams and U.S. Forces Japan commander Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider.The three JCS chairmen last met face-to-face in October during General Milley's inauguration ceremony in Washington.