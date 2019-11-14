Gov't to Appeal Korean-American Singer's Visa Case with Top Court

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul government plans to file another appeal with the Supreme Court following an appellate court ruling in favor of a Korean-American singer who was banned from entering South Korea for allegedly dodging conscription 17 years ago.A Foreign Ministry official said on Friday that the government will closely cooperate with related agencies including the Justice Ministry and the Military Manpower Administration in the legal proceedings.Earlier in the day, the Seoul High Court rejected a South Korean government decision not to grant Yoo Seung-joon a visa to enter the country.This came after the Supreme Court in August rejected a lower court ruling that sided with the government's move to bar entry for the 42-year-old entertainer.Yoo was a popular artist in the late 1990s and early 2000s but came under immense criticism in 2002 after attaining U.S. citizenship shortly before he was to enlist in South Korea's compulsory military service.Since then, the Justice Ministry has banned his entry into the country. After a visa request was rejected in 2015, Yoo filed a lawsuit against Seoul's Consulate General in Los Angeles.Despite the latest ruling, Yoo cannot immediately come to South Korea as the Foreign Ministry has expressed intent to file another appeal.Once the Supreme Court makes its final ruling, the Consulate General in L.A. will have to process Yoo's visa request in accordance with that decision.