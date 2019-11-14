Japan Approves Export of Liquid Hydrogen Fluoride to S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Japan is known to have approved the export of liquid hydrogen fluoride to South Korea.Shipment of the material is being allowed for the first time since export restrictions against three key semiconductor components were made against South Korea.Tokyo allowed shipments of two other materials in previous months.The latest green-light on liquid hydrogen fluoride implies that Japanese imports of all three materials have become possible though in limited fashion.According to multiple sources on Saturday, the Tokyo government recently approved an export permit request from a Japanese chemical manufacturer for shipments to South Korean chipmakers which were ordered before the export restrictions were introduced in July.Pundits say Japan's decision is likely in consideration of the conflict resolution process with Seoul under way at the World Trade Organization and also the fact that Korean firms have made considerable success in localizing liquid hydrogen fluoride.