N. Korean Leader Attends Military Air Show

North Korean media said on Saturday that leader Kim Jong-un attended a military air show and called on pilots to be ready to fight enemies who are armed from head to toe.The North's Korean Central News Agency said the 2019 combat aviation competition was held at Wonsan Kalma Airport on the east coast.The annual airshow was launched at Kim's order in 2014. Kim has been attending the show every year except for last year when there was no report of his attendance or even of the event itself.KCNA said that all aircraft displayed maximum armament and conducted bombing and firing flights against targets.After watching the show, Kim reportedly urged pilots to be fully ready for combat equipped with not only high level of skills but also with great tactics and ideologies.He asked for air drills to be held regularly in intense fashion and under simulated conditions of an actual war.