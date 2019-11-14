US Official Lauds S. Korea's Decision on WTO Status

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. State Department official has praised South Korea's decision to give up its developing nation status at the World Trade Organization.In a special briefing Friday, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy Security and the Environment Keith Krach said that he applauds the Koreans for their leadership in terms of what they did in the WTO and no longer declaring themselves as a developing nation.He said that really sets a role model for China and was probably not the easiest thing to do domestically.Krach led a U.S. delegation and visited South Korea early this month where he attended a number of economic cooperation meetings.He said the other thing he was prepared to talk in Seoul was the subject of unregulated, unreported, illegal fishing.He stressed the importance of sustainable fisheries and said China by far is the biggest perpetrator in that area and that Korea was doing some as well.But he added that by the time he arrived in Korea, a related bill had already been passed and called Korea a great partner.