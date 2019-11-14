Vessel Carrying N. Korean Coal Unloads in Vietnam After 7 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

Voice of America said Saturday that a vessel carrying North Korean coal, whose exports are banned, has finally unloaded its cargo in Vietnam after drifting in the seas for over seven months.Citing a local source, VOA said the Hanoi government allowed the vessel Dong Thanh to enter the Port of Ho Chi Minh City and the coal was unloaded on November ninth.The source said the coal is kept at the Vietnamese customs.The Hanoi government is known to have discussed this issue with the UN Security Council.Coal that was transported by the North Korean vessel Wise Honest was loaded over to Dong Thanh in waters near Indonesia in April after which Dong Thanh headed to Malaysia.But Malaysia did not allow the ship to dock because it was carrying North Korean coal.After failed attempts to enter Indonesia and Vietnam as well, Dong Thanh has been lingering near Vietnam's Vung Tau Port since May.