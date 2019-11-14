Menu Content

Kyodo: S. Korea, Japan Defense Chiefs to Meet Sunday

Write: 2019-11-16 14:25:34Update: 2019-11-17 07:31:18

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Kyodo news agency reports that South Korea and Japan will hold defense talks in Thailand on Sunday.

A Japanese defense ministry official told the news agency that Defense Minister Taro Kono will sit down with his South Korean counterpart Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on the sidelines of an extended ASEAN meeting in Bangkok on Sunday.

The report said Kono is expected to urge Seoul to reconsider its decision to end a military intelligence sharing agreement with Tokyo.

It's the first time in about a year for the two countries' defense chiefs to hold talks.

Kyodo news said the defense ministers of South Korea, U.S. and Japan will also hold a three-way meeting in Bangkok while Kono will hold bilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper as well.
