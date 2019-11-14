Kyodo: S. Korea, Japan Defense Chiefs to Meet Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's Kyodo news agency reports that South Korea and Japan will hold defense talks in Thailand on Sunday.A Japanese defense ministry official told the news agency that Defense Minister Taro Kono will sit down with his South Korean counterpart Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on the sidelines of an extended ASEAN meeting in Bangkok on Sunday.The report said Kono is expected to urge Seoul to reconsider its decision to end a military intelligence sharing agreement with Tokyo.It's the first time in about a year for the two countries' defense chiefs to hold talks.Kyodo news said the defense ministers of South Korea, U.S. and Japan will also hold a three-way meeting in Bangkok while Kono will hold bilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper as well.