Kyodo: S. Korea, Japan Defense Chiefs to Meet Sunday

Japan's Kyodo news agency reports that South Korea and Japan will hold defense talks in Thailand on Sunday.
A Japanese defense ministry official told the news agency that Defense Minister Taro Kono will sit down with his South Korean counterpart Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on the sidelines of an extended ASEAN meeting in Bangkok on Sunday.
The report said Kono is expected to urge Seoul to reconsider its decision to end a military intelligence sharing agreement with Tokyo.
It's the first time in about a year for the two countries' defense chiefs to hold talks.
Kyodo news said the defense ministers of South Korea, U.S. and Japan will also hold a three-way meeting in Bangkok while Kono will hold bilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper as well.