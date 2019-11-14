Kim Jong-un Reportedly Supervises Airborne Sniper Training

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly supervised airborne invasion training of army sniper units, continuing to show off his interest and involvement in the country's military activities.North Korean state-run media on Monday reported that Kim supervised an airborne landing exercise of sharpshooter subunits of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force of the Korean People's Army(KPA).Kim’s attendance at the drill comes two days after Northern state media said that he attended a KPA air show.State media said that the training was aimed at evaluating the sharpshooters’ capability to land in unfamiliar terrain and switch to “invasion battle mode,” adding to speculation that the publicized drill is designed to pressure the U.S. and South Korea.Kim was quoted as saying that the training should be an opportunity to improve KPA war preparedness.The state media reports of the drill come a day after South Korea and the U.S. decided to postpone a combined air exercise set for this month in a bid to support diplomacy with North Korea.