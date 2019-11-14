Majority of S. Koreans Support Ending GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

A majority of South Koreans want the government to keep its decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan, according to a poll released on Monday.According to a survey of 501 South Korean adults conducted by pollster Realmeter on Friday, 55-point-four percent of respondents said Seoul should end the intel-sharing pact, up seven-point-one percentage points from a November sixth survey.Meanwhile, 33-point-two percent of respondents want the government to renew the pact, down four-point-four percentage points from the earlier poll. Those who said they had no opinion totaled eleven-point-four percent.Seoul in August decided not to renew the three-year-old GSOMIA following the imposition of export restrictions by Japan on South Korea.The trade restrictions are widely understood to be retaliation for the Supreme Court greenlighting of colonial-era grievance claims by individual South Koreans against Japanese companies last year.According to Realmeter, the government's GSOMIA decision was supported by a majority in all regions except Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, and in all age groups as well as those that identify as progressive or moderate.A majority of those who consider themselves as conservatives or those supporting the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, however, wanted the government to renew the pact.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.