Majority of S. Koreans Support Ending GSOMIA

A majority of South Koreans want the government to keep its decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan, according to a poll released on Monday.
According to a survey of 501 South Korean adults conducted by pollster Realmeter on Friday, 55-point-four percent of respondents said Seoul should end the intel-sharing pact, up seven-point-one percentage points from a November sixth survey.
Meanwhile, 33-point-two percent of respondents want the government to renew the pact, down four-point-four percentage points from the earlier poll. Those who said they had no opinion totaled eleven-point-four percent.
Seoul in August decided not to renew the three-year-old GSOMIA following the imposition of export restrictions by Japan on South Korea.
The trade restrictions are widely understood to be retaliation for the Supreme Court greenlighting of colonial-era grievance claims by individual South Koreans against Japanese companies last year.
According to Realmeter, the government's GSOMIA decision was supported by a majority in all regions except Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, and in all age groups as well as those that identify as progressive or moderate.
A majority of those who consider themselves as conservatives or those supporting the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, however, wanted the government to renew the pact.
The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.