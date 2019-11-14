DP Urges Main Opposition to Clarify Stance Regarding Defense Cost Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has urged the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to clarify its position regarding Seoul-Washington defense cost negotiations and related parliamentary action.DP floor leader Lee In-young said on Monday that despite the submission of a parliamentary resolution calling for a fair resolution to the allies’ cost-sharing deal, its adoption is being delayed due to LKP opposition.He said that while some U.S. lawmakers are also stressing that the long history of the alliance should be taken into account in negotiations, the National Assembly seems to be a problem.Lee said that public opinion is unified regarding the issue, with 95 percent of South Koreans hoping for a fair deal.He then urged the LKP to clarify its stance, requesting that it change its position to allow for the unilateral adoption of the resolution at the Assembly on Tuesday.Seoul and Washington are set to begin a third round of defense cost-sharing negotiations this week. The U.S. has reportedly demanded South Korea pay nearly five billion dollars next year, which is about five times more than what it pays this year.