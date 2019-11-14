LKP Leader Vows to Resign if Party Performs Poorly in General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) chair Hwang Kyo-ahn said he will take responsibility and resign if the party fails to generate traction with voters in next year’s general elections.Hwang made the declaration Monday at a LKP supreme council meeting, saying that the South Korean public is demanding innovation from the main opposition camp.He promised to deliver on that front and promised to step down if they fail to receive “proper evaluation” from voters, demonstrating his desire to retain the LKP leadership post beyond the April elections, if they do well at the polls.Hwang also brought up recent comments made by Rep. Kim Se-yeon, who on Sunday declared he would not run in the upcoming elections and called on the current LKP leadership to step down and the party to make a new start.The LKP chair described Kim’s remarks as advice on the kind of innovation they should embrace going forward.